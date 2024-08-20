Hala Al Khayat (Abu Dhabi)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the second phase of the development of the Deleija Wildlife Management Centre, making the centre a world-class facility for breeding and protecting endangered species, and contributing to local and global species conservation programmes. The agency expects the project to be completed by the end of this year, with the centre to include a veterinary clinic, an administrative building, a guest house, two buildings for staff housing and an animal display area. The Deleija Centre is concerned with wildlife conservation and the conservation of local and non-local wild species threatened with extinction.

The center seeks to achieve the environmental goals of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by preserving wildlife and protecting important animal species from extinction by managing and preserving herds in a way that ensures the establishment of healthy and genetically diverse herds to be involved in local and global conservation programs.

The Al Dulaija Wildlife Conservation Centre contains several species of environmental importance, some of which are threatened with extinction, including: the Arabian Oryx, the Sand Gazelle (Reem), the Mountain Gazelle (Damani), the Scimitar Oryx, the Addax Oryx, and the Dama Gazelle, bringing the total number of animals in the Al Faya and Al Dulaija centres to nearly 4,000. Among the projects and initiatives in which the centre played a clear role are the projects implemented within the framework of the Mohammed bin Zayed Programme for the Reintroduction of the Arabian Oryx, including its contribution to the Arabian Oryx release project in nature reserves (the Arabian Oryx Reserve, the Qasr Al Sarab Reserve, and the Baynounah Reserve).