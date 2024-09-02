Dubai Future Foundation announced yesterday the participation of 40 employees from 25 government entities in the “Leadership and Design Program” within the Government Design Initiative, which aims to empower Emirati competencies with new qualitative skills that dedicate the values ​​of innovation in designing government services to anticipate the future of government work, thus enhancing Dubai and the UAE’s leadership in distinguished government design that focuses on people first.

The 14-week programme focuses on instilling a culture of creative design and proactive planning in government entities, and empowering national talents with the skills of innovation, future foresight and design thinking, in a way that supports the achievement of qualitative future services, initiatives and projects that enhance Dubai and the UAE’s readiness for the future in various key sectors, including the economy, media, housing, tourism, quality of life, technology, health, education, culture, transportation and others.

The Leadership and Design Programme includes several training workshops that combine theoretical knowledge content with practical and experimental application inside and outside the country. It also uses hybrid training models that allow participants the opportunity to learn about promising future technologies in the field of design and innovation, and to anticipate opportunities and translate them into fruitful government services, policies and strategies, centered on the human being and the UAE community.

The program was launched with a special event to introduce participants to the program’s most important objectives and train them on how to employ various government design tools. Participants will later head to the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, to participate in seven-day workshops on leadership through design thinking, in a field experience that focuses on enhancing leadership skills through practical, human-centered experiences and enhancing positive impact in society.

This is followed by the first phase of practical application, which extends over five weeks of group virtual training, and is an opportunity to enhance leadership capabilities and transform ideas into reality, followed by a week of in-person workshops and lectures in Dubai.

The second phase of the practical application includes several realistic field experiments and the implementation of design tasks. Participants will showcase their projects aimed at creating tangible positive future transformations over three days in December 2024.

The programme was developed in cooperation with several government agencies in the UAE, knowledge centres, research and academic institutions around the world, with the aim of adopting the latest global practices and successful experiences in developing government work.

The UAE government launched the Government Design Initiative in 2019 to promote a culture of design in developing and launching human-centered initiatives, policies and programmes, and to activate the social and economic role of design.