Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Innovation Center, within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, launched the “Clean Energy Technology Innovators” program to allow school and university students to present their innovative projects in the field of clean energy.

During the program, a number of students presented their innovations related to energy storage, water desalination by relying on solar energy, the uses of wind energy, solar energy and solar thermal energy, applications of 3D printing using environmentally friendly materials, in addition to employing recycled materials in construction.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Authority stressed the importance of the Innovation Center’s role in enhancing the authority’s position as one of the most prominent supporters of the innovation process in the UAE and Dubai, as the center contributes to stimulating the innovation environment and building the next generation of renewable and clean energy experts, in order to achieve the strategy National Innovation, which aims to make the UAE among the most innovative countries in the world.

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “The authority believes that innovation is the main pillar in building a competitive national economy based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications. We are committed to building the capabilities of future generations and engaging them in achieving sustainable development goals, and developing their capabilities to actively contribute to supporting and implementing Dubai’s strategies in this field. ”

For her part, Dr. Aisha Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Innovation Center at the Authority, said: “The center is committed to attracting emerging innovations, creating innovative concepts for technology and clean energy, and developing projects to promote the future of sustainable energy in Dubai and the world, thus enhancing its position as an educational platform to host events, conferences, seminars and workshops. The “Clean Energy Innovators” program is the result of our close cooperation with schools, universities, emerging companies, and local and international institutions in the fields of innovation, knowledge exchange and exhibition organization.