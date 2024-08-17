Bayanat and Al Yah Satellite Communications announced the successful launch of the first satellites of the UAE’s Earth Observation Space Program.

The radar satellite was launched into low Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, in partnership with ICEYE.

The successful launch of the Bayanat-owned SAR satellite, in cooperation with Yahsat, represents an important step in the context of the development of a satellite system in low Earth orbit. The success of communication with the satellite has been verified, and the initial routine operations for its operation have begun.

The launch of the UAE’s first synthetic aperture radar satellite aims to enhance Earth observation capabilities, as part of an ambitious programme. The new satellite will provide continuous observation solutions, and will use an active sensor system that illuminates the Earth’s surface and measures the reflected signal to provide high-resolution images.

Unlike traditional imaging satellites, SAR satellites can capture images day and night, regardless of weather conditions or sunlight reflection.

“The launch of our first satellite is a significant achievement for our joint efforts and for the future of the region,” said Bayanat Managing Director Hassan Al Hosani.

For his part, Ali Al Hashimi, CEO of Yahsat Group, confirmed: “We are moving forward with the anticipated merger journey to establish Space 42.”

“The SAR constellation, which will be launched over the next three years, will enable us to expand as a satellite operator across multiple orbits, including geostationary and low Earth orbit satellites, while developing satellite manufacturing capabilities within the country.”

The successful launch of the satellite confirms the progressive vision of the country’s leadership to achieve its National Space Strategy 2030.

The collaboration places Bayanat and Yahsat at the forefront of the region’s thriving space sector, driving innovation and supporting national and commercial interests.

In 2023, the Earth Observation Space Program was established to build national capabilities in satellite remote sensing and Earth observation in the UAE, by developing a constellation of SAR satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to provide continuous data flow and comprehensive solutions for SAR applications. The satellites will cover a wide range of services by leveraging the synergies available in Yahsat’s satellite operation capabilities and Bayanat’s satellite data solutions capabilities.

This constellation of low Earth orbit satellites has a higher coverage rate and frequency of visits to the Middle East, allowing Bayanat and Yahsat to provide high-resolution, near-real-time images of conditions on the ground across the region and beyond.