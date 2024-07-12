The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, in collaboration with the Higher Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Villages, organised the Participatory Design Workshop as the first participatory workshop aimed at encouraging community members to participate in designing public spaces and urban squares within their residential areas, and presenting a number of design options and alternatives using the Dubai Urban Design Platform. This comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to activate the Dubai Urban Design Platform, supported by artificial intelligence.

During the workshop, which brought together diverse community groups and segments, participants learned about the platform’s working mechanism, and were able to test its applications and the mechanism for using it in designing different spaces for public squares and urban spaces, where the best applicable designs and ideas will be identified to be implemented within Dubai Municipality projects in the coming period. The first collaborative design workshop for the Dubai Urban Design Platform was held at the Umm Suqeim Council, and participants were able to design and propose several concepts for parks in Dubai.

The workshop supports the activation of the platform, which is the result of the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, in cooperation with the Higher Committee for Urban Planning in the Emirate of Dubai and the Dubai Municipality, in searching for innovative global projects with a qualitative impact, testing their application on an experimental basis to ensure their success and multiply their results, then adopting and developing them in a way that keeps pace with the future aspirations of the UAE community and contributes to achieving national targets.

The Dubai Urban Design Platform, powered by generative AI, aims to enhance the engagement of community members and partners, motivate them to share their ideas and visions and transform them into tangible initiatives, achieve optimal investment in urban design projects by employing AI, and explore innovative urban planning opportunities that will enhance the innovative environment of the community.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy Affairs, Huda Al Hashimi, stressed that “the Dubai Urban Design Platform, which was launched and directed to be activated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, embodies the approach of the wise leadership to involve all segments of society in designing the future and promoting a culture of innovation. It represents an extension of the initiatives of the Dubai Plan, which His Highness launched last April to accelerate the adoption of the uses and applications of artificial intelligence.”

She added, “What distinguishes the platform is its role in enhancing government and community participation, by working to create solutions to challenges and transforming them into tangible initiatives that serve the community and enhance Dubai’s position as the best city to live and work in.”