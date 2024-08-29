Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, yesterday inaugurated the “Emirati Women and the Making of the Future” conference, which is organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the General Women’s Union, as part of the country’s celebration of “Emirati Women’s Day.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said that Emirati Women’s Day is a celebration of the distinguished journey of Her Highness the “Mother of the Emirates”, and it is also an occasion on which we extend to Her Highness all reverence, appreciation, thanks, appreciation and respect, praying to God to always grant her success and to achieve through her all that she aims for in terms of goodness and success in the path of developing society, empowering women and achieving the happiness of families and people everywhere.

He added that Emirati Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the UAE’s strong commitment to affirming the status of women in all fields, and creating favourable conditions for them, so that they can fully contribute to the nation’s progress without any barriers or obstacles.

The conference honored the most influential women in the journey of Emirati women, “Inspiring Emirati Women”, Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, Secretary-General of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Institutions, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Commander of Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School, Brigadier General Afra Saeed Al Falasi, in addition to the personalities participating in the conference sessions, and the Knights of Tolerance.

The conference also witnessed two main sessions, the first of which addressed “The Role of Emirati Women in Promoting and Consolidating Community Cohesion and Solidarity through the Values ​​of Tolerance and Coexistence,” in which the Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Amani Al Hajri, the Vice President of the National Human Rights Authority, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, and the Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Laila Al Hayas, spoke. The second session focused on “Emirati Women and Modern Technical Achievements,” in which the CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority, Dr. Maryam Butti Mohammed Al Suwaidi, and the Director of Governance and Risk Management at the Dubai Electronic Security Center, Dr. Bushra Al Balushi, participated.

Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Deputy CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, presented her vision on the role of women in the business world through the achievements of “Sheraa”.