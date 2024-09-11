Dubai Healthcare announced the launch of the Dubai Healthcare Leadership Academy, to qualify and prepare a select group of leadership talents in the healthcare sector, to raise the level of operational efficiency, and provide the best possible healthcare to patients and their families.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at the Union Museum in Dubai, in the presence of the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, the Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Aisha Abdullah Miran, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines, Adel Al Redha, the Board Member of Dubai Health Authority, Waleed Al Awadhi, and a number of leaders and officials of the health sector in Dubai.

The event was also attended by faculty members and the administrative team of the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, as well as representatives of a number of government agencies and institutions.

The announcement of the Health Systems Leadership Programme came in light of the cooperation between Dubai Health Authority and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford under a memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties, in a qualitative step towards enhancing a new generation of leadership competencies in the field of healthcare. The programme was designed, in cooperation with the University of Oxford, to provide participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to deal with various challenges, changes and rapid developments in the health sector.

Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali stressed that “our mission at Dubai Health aims to achieve integration between four main axes: care, learning, discovery, and giving, to build an innovative system that is based on serving the patient first and foremost, and is based on a culture of cooperation through our integrated academic health system.”

He added: “We are very confident that the programme will constitute a valuable addition that is consistent with our four axes, and will play an effective role in unifying our efforts aimed at advancing healthcare towards new horizons of excellence in serving the patient, who is the basis of everything we do.”

The Health Systems Leadership Programme is the Academy’s inaugural programme, extending over 14 months, targeting 200 participants distributed over five batches, each batch comprising 40 participants, and was designed in collaboration with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

The programme focuses on influential strategic leadership and change management, and provides leadership competencies in Dubai Healthcare with the skills needed to drive innovation, foster a culture of accountability, and lead impactful projects in the healthcare sector.

The programme includes four comprehensive training modules covering strategic leadership, healthcare innovation, safe care and patient safety, building an effective care culture and managing change to achieve the best levels of performance.

It allows participants to attend personal training sessions with qualified and specialized trainers, and benefit from the opportunity to gain valuable experiences provided by a group of experts at Oxford University, ensuring the provision of global perspectives and practices designed to meet the needs of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Dubai.