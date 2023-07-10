The Municipal Presence Center in Bani Yas, as part of its agenda for the year 2023, and in cooperation with strategic partners, launched the “Baniyas Summer” event under the slogan “Baniyas Community Caravan” for the age group from 8 to 14 years old, with the aim of investing children’s leisure time during the summer period. .

The event, which runs from July 10 to August 4, 2023, includes many educational, recreational and sports activities and programmes, including learning to swim, archery, horse riding, jiu-jitsu, memorizing the Holy Qur’an, Sana’a and traditional crafts. Where the participating children join the “Active Hub” program organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council during the summer in community schools, and the Family Development Foundation hosts the “Little Preacher” workshops offered by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and includes many activities such as the intonation competition, and the memorization of the Holy Quran. As well as the heritage workshops and craftsmanship offered by the Emirates Heritage Club.

The event program also includes the organization of recreational trips and various activities, including horse riding and archery, hosted by Al Forsan Resort, and trips to Yas Entertainment City, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi, while Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will host the launch of the Bani Yas Summer Event – Bani Caravan. Yas community, and “Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel” in Abu Dhabi, the closing ceremony in the presence of parents of male and female students participating in the event.

The Municipal Presence Center – Bani Yas, on behalf of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, extended its thanks and appreciation to the strategic partners who provided support for the success of this event and the happiness of the community, stressing that the concerted efforts of all partners are sufficient to provide the best recreational options aimed at improving the quality of life of the population, especially children, and the happiness of society through during these special events.

The list of partners in this event includes the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, the Integrated Transport Center, Abu Dhabi Police, the Emirates Heritage Club, the Authority for Community Contributions – Together, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Al-Forsan Resort, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in partnership with the Mayo Clinic, and a hospital. NMC, Majid Channel, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, National Aquarium, Kizad Group, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Yas Mart, Miral, Emirates Steel, and Arkan.

Regarding the requirements for the registration of male and female students in the event, the center explained that it is available to male and female students in the age group between 8-14 years, and that registration requires attaching a copy of the identity card, the guardian’s phone number, and his approval, as students can register to participate in the event program through a number Number “WhatsApp: 026956107”.

The Municipal Presence Center – Bani Yas called on children and families to invest in the “Bani Yas Community Caravan” and the accompanying activities to spend the most beautiful and enjoyable times in a suitable environment that provides multiple entertainment, educational and educational options.