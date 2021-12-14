Genoa – The Serie A sports judge fined Genoa and Sampdoria for throwing smoke bombs on the pitch.

The rossoblù club will have to pay 10 thousand euros because some of his fans “launched smoke bombs on the pitch, which on one occasion forced the referee to interrupt the match for about 40 seconds”, reads the reasons.

The Sampdoria club Sampdoria will have to pay three thousand euros.

