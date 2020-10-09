Fans have to wait Fans were quite excited about both these bikes, but now there is news that these bikes can be launched in early 2021. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will replace Royal Enfield Thunderbird in India.

There was talk of launching in Diwali Festival season in India is not far off now. It was believed that the company would launch both these bikes in the Indian market by Diwali but now the company can launch it in the second quarter of 2021.

250cc bike launch cancel The launch of the company’s new 250cc bike has also been canceled. There was talk of the launch of this bike for a long time. The company is not launching any new product in the upcoming festival season. In such a situation, maintaining the cell will be a big challenge for the company.

Royal Enfield bikes are very much liked all over the world including India. The company is preparing to launch two new bikes Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350. Considering the festival season, it was believed that the company would launch these bikes in the Indian market soon, but if the news is coming now, then the company has postponed the launch of these two bikes till next year.