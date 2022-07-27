The project, sponsored by the Italian Society of Thoracic Surgery (Sict), aims to represent for the specialist a source of continuous and constantly updated training also through the use of the latest technologies. The exercise of minimally invasive techniques on latest generation simulators, the use of digital solutions that allow you to customize the treatment, such as the 3D mapping of the organ, will be made available by J&J Medtech, a non-conditioning sponsor of the training course, for a full training experience that considers the patient at the center of the treatment path.