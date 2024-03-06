Currently, titles like Uncharted 4, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn They are now available on PC. For a long time, these experiences could only be played on a PlayStation console, but today they are available to a wider audience. Now, it has been confirmed that one of Sony's biggest exclusives in recent years will finally hit stores like Steamwe are talking about Ghost of Tsushima.

After multiple affiliations and rumors, it has been confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut It will arrive on PC on May 16, 2024, and at this time it is already possible to pre-order on Steam. This version not only includes the acclaimed title that Sucker Punch gave us in 2020, but also includes the DLC of Iki Islandan expansion with a new region to explore.

This version has support for Ultrawide (21:9), Super Ultrawide (32:9) and even triple monitor 48:9. Similarly, uses NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSS technologyand supports NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLAA to improve image quality.

Like other PS5 game ports, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC it will have support for DualSenseso you can enjoy haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as long as the control is connected via a cable, although it is also possible to use a mouse and keyboard.

Similar to other similar works, Nixxes Software are responsible for this port, and Considering what they have done in the past, we can expect a very good version, although it probably won't be free of a couple of errors upon release. Likewise, at the moment there is no information on the technical specifications, but it is very likely that these details will be announced weeks before its launch.

Remember, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut It will arrive on PC on May 16, 2024. On related topics, these are the technical specifications of Horizon Forbidden West on PC. Likewise, there is bad news about the Ghost of Tsushima movie.

This is good news for everyone. Ghost of Tsushima It is one of the best open world games in recent years, and it is very worth it. If you have never enjoyed this title, the perfect time has come for this story of revenge and brutality.

Via: PlayStation