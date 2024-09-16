The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai launched the “Dubai Residency Guide for Managing Organizational Structures”, through which it obtained intellectual property, as part of its continuous efforts to enhance its organizational capabilities in line with national strategies and institutional excellence.

The guide includes a set of chapters that cover the concepts of managing organizational structures, and developing an integrated organizational structure that is compatible with the legal provisions contained in Decree No. (39) of 2023 regarding the approval of organizational structures for military departments in the Emirate of Dubai. It also includes an innovative model for managing the organizational structure, and evaluating the effectiveness of the structure according to modern tools and methods.

The launch of the guide comes as part of the General Administration’s strategy to enhance organisational capabilities based on scientific and procedural principles that ensure consistency with modern governmental and global trends, thus enhancing Dubai’s position as a pioneer in innovating future strategic solutions and systems.

The Assistant Director General for Human Resources and Finance, Major General Awad Al-Awaim Al-Humairi, said that this guide is the result of intensive scientific efforts aimed at developing institutional efficiency, as reaching the elite level is the result of in-depth scientific research and systemic and administrative innovations that were implemented with intensive efforts and immediate response to modern sciences. He explained that the administration focused on establishing the foundations of scientific research and applying excellence incentives, to raise and develop the efficiency of legislation regulating work based on feedback and continuous learning, pointing out that the constant trend towards renewed innovation and consolidating scientific concepts along with procedural controls is what ensures the continuity of institutional efficiency and effectiveness.

He added that the administration has adopted this guide as a basic tributary for continuous improvement, with the importance of complying with legislation and achieving immediate compatibility with regulatory developments, in accordance with the Dubai Standards for Distinguished Government Performance.

In turn, the Head of the Organizational Structures Branch and author of the guide, Maryam Mohammed Al-Badawi, pointed out that this guide is the product of scientific thought that focuses on managing organizational affairs according to the principles of organizational development and legislative affiliation, stressing that the guide seeks to achieve three main goals: harmonization to reach globality, consolidating science and renewed research, and moving away from traditionalism in business management, which ensures that management continues to be among the elite in all fields, especially in managing organizational structures.