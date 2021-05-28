Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, launched “Augmented Reality” technology – to display real-time bus schedules, via smartphones, and it is an advanced electronic service that can be accessed by visiting the electronic link, or by scanning a quick response code (QR) Which will be published during the next phase in the bus stops and added to the center’s various channels.

Obtaining this service requires activating the camera feature, the geolocation feature, the movement and direction feature, in addition to a browser on Android systems, or “Safari”. Augmented reality technology provides public transport users with all real-time information and data on public bus service schedules, in order to facilitate their transportation, and enhance their experience in using public transport buses.

This comes within the framework of the efforts made by the Integrated Transport Center to enhance its digital march in developing smart transportation services and providing quality and innovative services to public transport users of the emirate’s residents and visitors. Through the use of augmented reality technology, community members in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in general, and users of public transport means “bus service” in particular, can obtain information on real-time bus schedules and know the time period required for the bus to arrive at the waiting station.