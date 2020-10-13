new Delhi: National Kamdhenu Commission Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiriya has made a big claim. They have said that a chip made of cow dung has the ability to eliminate radiation. With this, he launched a chip made of cow dung.

Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that we have seen that if we keep it together, the mobile radiation reduces to a great extent. He said that everyone will be protected from cow dung. If everything comes in the house, the house will become radiation free.

Please tell that the National Kamdhenu Commission also launched many other products made from cow dung. The commission says that the goal of these products is to reduce pollution on this Diwali. Apart from diyas, Aayog is promoting the production of cow dung, cow urine and other milk products such as anti-radiation chip, paper weight, Ganesh and Lakshmi statues, incense sticks, candles and other things.

He said, “There is a need to change the attitude of the whole and the popular perception about cow based agriculture and cow based industry needs to be urgently corrected so that the social and economic rejuvenation of the society especially in rural areas. Change the lives of the poor. ”He said that a variety of webinars are being organized for farmers, gaushala operators, entrepreneurs to be a part of this campaign.

11 crore families will burn 33 crore diyas made of cow dung

The National Kamdhenu Commission has started a campaign to celebrate ‘Kamadhenu Deepavali Campaign’ on the occasion of Deepawali this year. Through this campaign, the Commission is promoting the use of cow dung and Panchagavya products during the Diwali Festival.

Construction of cow dung lamps, candles, incense, incense sticks, auspicious benefits, swastikas, souvenirs, hardboards, wall pieces, paper-weights, incense paraphernalia, idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi have already started. The Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Vallabhbhai Kathiria, gave information about Kamdhenu Deepavali campaign on Monday in a press conference at the National Media Center.

The goal of the National Kamdhenu Commission is to light 33 crore diyas made of cow dung among 11 crore families during the Diwali festival this year. About 3 lakh lamps will be ignited in Ayodhya itself and 1 lakh lamps will be burnt in Varanasi.

