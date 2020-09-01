Its chairman Simon de Carvalho warns of the odors which persist a year after the accident and “which cause health problems, tingling in the eye, a return of asthma, itchy throat, and a state of anxiety”.

Simon de Carvalho, president of the association of victims of Lubrizol denounces, Tuesday September 1 on franceinfo, an operation of “communication”, after the announcement by Public Health France of the launch of an epidemiological investigation in Rouen (Seine-Maritime) and beyond, a little less than a year after the fire at the chemical plant.

“It only concerns 5,000 people in an agglomeration of more than 100,000 people. For us, as an association of victims, it’s really communication, says Simon de Carvalho.

“Basically, there is no real analysis. We are told that we are going to describe the health and quality of life of the population following the Lubrizol fire, and analyze the perception of the fire . What does the perception of the fire mean? “, wonders the president of the association victims of the fire.

They know very well how we perceived the fire and how the state really mismanaged this crisis.Simon de Carvalhoto franceinfo

“What we are waiting for is real health monitoring. Given the scale of this disaster, it would have been necessary to put it in place quickly, from the first day of the disaster, to have a time of 0, and then be able to compare over time. There we just have a questionnaire ‘on perception’“, deplores Simon de Carvalho, who announces that the association wishes to “environmental levies”.

The president of the association of victims of the Lubrizol fire notes the persistence of odors from the Seveso site: “It’s incredible. Very strong odors which cause health problems, stinging in the eye, a return of asthma, itchy throat, and a state of anxiety, the fear of wondering ‘what if it breaks out again, this factory ?'”.

The local residents’ association is organizing a large gathering on September 26 at the Lubrizol plant, the day after an information meeting and discussions about the site which produces components for lubricant additives.