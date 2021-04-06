The Government presented to businessmen in the energy and automotive sectors the “Investment Promotion Regime for Exports“, which will be published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday. The initiative consists of a regime to stimulate productive investments in amounts over $ 100 million, intended for export. The incentive consists of make the exchange rate more flexible: companies that make this type of investment will be able to freely dispose of 20% of the dollars generated by incremental exports for pay your foreign creditors.

The new regime will come out through a decree of necessity and urgency, which the president Alberto Fernandez, the deputy chief of staff, Cecilia Todesca, and the ministers Martin Guzman (Economy) and Matias Kulfas (Productive Development) presented to a dozen representatives of companies mining, automotive and gas.

As they explained, the only requirement that will be monitored is that the dollars are for pay liabilities and that are related to new exports. The amount of free currency availability may not exceed 25% per year of the certified investment.

But it will not be required to be for payment of the investment itself, if not then all kinds of liabilities with the outside. The free availability will be in force for the “payment of capital and interests of liabilities abroad, profits and dividends of closed and audited balance sheets, and repatriation of direct investments of non-residents”, establishes the decree.

The meeting took place in the Belgrano Room, on the second floor of the Palacio de Hacienda, headed by President Fernández (isolated, with Coronavirus) via zoom. In addition to the officials, the businessmen attended Alfredo Vitaller (Josemaría Resources), Daniel Herrero (Toyota), Martin Galdeano (Ford), Thomas Owsianski (VW), Federico Veller (Profertil), Theophilus Lacroze (Raizen) and Juan Martin Bulgheroni (Pan American Energy). Via zoom, they also connected Hugo Eurnekian (CGC) and Pablo vera pinto (CFO Vista).

The businessmen’s reception was lukewarm: some of them celebrated the government’s opening to stimulate new investments, but they did not stop pointing out that what was announced “is what it should be normal and not a fact so remarkable as to go out to make an announcement “.

In one of the automotive companies grouped in the Automotive Manufacturers Association (ADEFA), they highlighted that today the companies They cannot access the Single Free Exchange Market (MULC) if they have to face the payment of external obligations for an investment.

“What we are allowed to do is access the MULC to pay for auto parts, or to pay for the importation of vehicles authorized by the Ministry of Industry. But if we had to pay, for example, for a machine to a foreign supplier, today we don’t have that possibility. So this regime tends to normalize things a bit and to give greater predictability for the generation of investments and the creation of new jobs, “said the number two of one of the main automakers.

The DNU that will come out on Wednesday also establishes that if the export charges are not applied immediately to the intended uses, the funds may be deposited until their use in accounts abroad of Argentine financial entities, as well as in local accounts in foreign currency in Argentine banks.

The basic requirement is that they be direct investments. The financial placements “and / or portfolio”, nor investments destined to the purchase or merger of companies, quotas or corporate shares.