In the north of Scotland, a campaign is the largest in 50 years to search for a “monster” that is said to exist in the murky waters of “Loch Ness” in Iceland and is called “Nessie”.

The operation aims to solve a puzzling mystery that is hundreds of centuries old.

The campaign involves researchers and amateurs passionate about a legendary mystery that decades of searches have failed to uncover.

With drones equipped with thermal scanners, boats equipped with infrared cameras, hydrophones… every means will be mobilized to try to unravel the mystery that has captivated the entire world for generations.

“Our goal has always been to record, study and analyze all kinds of behaviors and natural phenomena that are difficult to explain,” says Alan McKenna, a member of the volunteer research team exploring Loch Ness. The center is located in Drumnadroke, a small village in the north of Scotland on the edge of the lake.

The researchers believe that thermal scanners can detect any foreign objects, while the hydrophone will pick up unusual underwater cries from the 56-square-kilometre lake, which is 240 meters deep.

Legends passed down through generations

Generations have passed on accounts of a monster in Loch Ness since ancient times, as the stone carvings made by the Picts who lived in the area at the time (from the late Iron Age to the early Middle Ages) depict a mysterious monster with fins.

The first written record of the creature dates back to AD 565, in the story of the Irish monk Saint Columba, a sixth-century missionary to Scotland, who says he commanded the monster to retreat.

The first modern sighting of Nessie was reported in a local newspaper in May 1933. A local businessman and his wife were driving along the lake when they were struck by a “huge wave” in the lake’s waters.

In December 1933, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” hired a veteran hunter from South Africa, Marmaduke Wetherill, to locate the creature. He found large footprints that he said belonged to an animal about six meters long.

But scientists from the Natural History Museum later explained that the traces were left using an umbrella stand or a false hippopotamus claw.

In 1934, English physician Robert Wilson took what became known as the “Surgeon’s Photograph,” a photograph that appeared to depict Nessie’s head and long neck emerging from the water.

The picture, published by the Daily Mail newspaper, is fake, but it gave the Loch Ness monster international fame.

According to the Loch Ness Centre, more than 1,100 observations have been officially recorded so far of the Nessie monster, which contributes millions of pounds to the Scottish economy every year through tourism.

Marine reptiles?

Over the years, scientists and hobbyists have tried to find evidence of a large fish in the depths of the lake, while some have suggested that the monster could be a prehistoric marine reptile similar to a plesiosaurus.

In 1972, the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau conducted the largest search of the loch to date, but to no avail.

In 1987, during Operation Deepscan, sonar was spread over the entire width of the lake. And the organizers of the operation claim that they have found an “unidentified object of extraordinary size and strength” in the depths.

In 2018, researchers conducted a DNA study of Loch Ness to identify the organisms that live in its waters. Nothing was found except a lot of snakes.

Paul Nixon, chief executive of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “This weekend gives us an opportunity to explore the water in a way we’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to see what we find.”

The organizers hired volunteers to monitor any movement in the water or anything else unexplainable over the weekend, but due to “overwhelming demand” from enthusiasts, nominations were closed for those wishing to take on the task.