A tragedy almost happened in Krasnodar the other day: a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the balcony of one of the residential buildings, presumably by teenagers. The girl who was walking by miraculously did not suffer, she was saved by only a few centimeters. The bottle hit a car parked under the windows, flew onto the asphalt and ignited. How to prevent children’s pranks that threaten the health and life of others – in the material “Izvestia”.

In centimeter from injury

In the Krasnodar Ministry of Internal Affairs, Izvestia was informed that the identity of those who threw the Molotov cocktail has not yet been established. The age of the intruders is also unknown – one cannot say that they were just teenagers. No case has been initiated, an inspection is underway, an examination is being carried out, as a result of which the damage caused to the car will be clarified.

Next time – more precisely

Child psychologist Olga Serebrovskaya in an interview with Izvestia noted: adolescents should feel punishment even in a situation where no damage – neither material nor for health, as in the case of Krasnodar, has been done.

– I think that if there are no consequences for these teenagers behind this attempt, then next time nothing will stop them and they will be more calculating, she says. … – There must be some kind of punishment, but it must be proportionate to the risk that their action contained. In no case should the guardianship authorities and the police with the juvenile affairs department leave this case unattended, because an unsuccessful attempt does not stop adolescents, but only, on the contrary, motivates them to repeat such actions next time, but with a more accurate calculation.

Photo: Depositphotos

Lawyer Maria Yarmush notes: such cases are not uncommon. And if everything turned out well in Krasnodar, then, for example, in Bataysk on the evening of August 27, teenagers threw a bottle of Essentuki mineral water from the common balcony of a high-rise building – and got into a young mother with a stroller. Eyewitnesses said: the woman had a broken head, was bleeding heavily, the father took the frightened child, and she was taken away in an ambulance … In the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region, Izvestia was told that the incident was still being checked, and they did not disclose the details of the investigation, although eyewitnesses stated that some teenagers were immediately interrogated by the police.

Yarmush recalls another incident: in early July in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, a bottle hit the head of a four-year-old child. It turned out that a young guest who came to see a seven-year-old child threw a bag of rubbish from the apartment window. The injured girl needs immediate surgery …

– To be honest, I myself am afraid to walk past tall buildings. For example, recently I was walking from the Savelovsky court, and suddenly pieces of wood fell – two teenagers were shifting something on the roof, they began to throw wooden blocks on passers-by, – says Yarmush. – They flew past the people. I immediately called the police to stop them and find their parents. But the police never showed up.

Father is responsible for his son

– This happens everywhere, and the parents are not responsible. Our legislation is poorly spelled out, ”Yarmush said. – We need to make changes. There is an article on parental failure by parents. I would add to it the part “failure of the parents to fulfill their parental duties, if this has led to the infliction of serious harm to health or death by their children.” According to it, parents should be prosecuted. If the parents are not looking, and the child – even if he is five years old – finds a bottle on the balcony and throws it out, hitting the person in the head and killing him, then the parents are to blame.

According to the lawyer, Several illustrative cases, when parents would receive several years in a penal colony for the crimes of their children, would put everything in its place. Yarmush insists that even in the absence of harm, a criminal case should be initiated – albeit without a real term, but with a criminal record.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

– Administrative responsibility does not work very well for us. She works on roads, where cameras quickly capture everything, says Yarmush. – And if someone threw something, the police will not investigate the administrative case.

Speaking about the responsibility of the children themselves, she cites the example of the United States, where a person at the age of 8–9 can be tried for murder, while in Russia there can be no responsibility under the age of 14.

– I would lower the age limit for prosecution to 12 years, – said the lawyer. – At this age, these are already conscious adolescents who must understand that for some crime they will go to a children’s prison with the ensuing consequences. This would have stopped many.

Main target

Retired Police Lieutenant Colonel Yelizaveta Krasilnikova, who has worked for a long time in the juvenile affairs department, emphasizes: punishment should not pass by teenagers, even if they did not cause any injury. It was an attempted crime.

At the same time, she does not agree with the opinion about the need for a tougher real punishment.

– I’m not a big supporter of imprisonment for teenagers. I don’t remember a single vivid example when a teenager, having got to places of imprisonment, would have corrected and took the path of correction, ”Krasilnikova told Izvestia. – As a rule, from my practice, they break for life. I have a lot of sad examples when a teenager embarked on a criminal path and died. As a rule, there were family problems. And when they told me that “the parents are decent,” I did not agree. Everything comes from the family’s dysfunction.

According to the Judicial Department at the Supreme Court of Russia, In total, 16,858 teenagers were convicted in 2019. Of these, 7742 people were brought up in a family with one parent, 1620 – outside the family.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Yuri Pirogov

Serebrovskaya, in turn, believes that it is necessary to influence primarily not the parents, but the adolescents themselves.

– If these are children of 11–12 years old, then here the influence of the family is still extremely high. And if 14 and older, then the reference group of peers is more important. The main target is the teenage environment, says the psychologist.

According to her, you need to work with the group with which the teenager communicates. Friends of a difficult child are involved in this work on a voluntary basis.

– As a rule, there is a leader in the group, it is very important to work through the whole situation with him. Otherwise, a wave of first offenses will simply spread around him, then criminal acts. , – said Serebrovskaya. – For this, guardianship authorities must be very responsible. They attract psychologists, and there is even such a technique – “open dialogue”, when a teenager has one problem, but his environment is involved in its discussion and solution, and he himself names who exactly. This technique is widely used in adolescent psychology.

Statistics from the Judicial Department show that in 2019 more than 50% of convicted teenagers – 8601 people – committed crimes in the group.

Stain for life

Criminal liability for adolescents, according to general rules, begins from the age of 16, but from the age of 14 they can be prosecuted for serious crimes: murder, intentional infliction of serious or moderate harm to health (including in a fight), rape, theft, robbery, extortion, knowingly false reporting of an act of terrorism, theft of a vehicle, aggravated hooliganism and some others.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

They are sent to a colony for especially serious crimes, but this has become less and less frequent. According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, there are now 23 educational colonies for minors in Russia – 13 years ago there were 62. The number of those convicted in such places of imprisonment during this period decreased five times: from 5.8 thousand to 1155 by the beginning of 2020. In the first seven months of 2020, the number of convicts in educational colonies reached the minimum for all these years, for the first time falling below 1,000: now they contain 991 teenagers. At the same time, 2,755 people were imprisoned in 2019.

Krasilnikova notes that in the event of serious offenses, the child is also registered – and this is “a stain for life.” For example, it is almost impossible to get into the special services with such a stamp from childhood.

Parenting gaps

– It is necessary for the guardianship authorities to initiate attention to the situation, in any case, they are the main responsibility, – says Serebrovskaya. – Parents pay the fine, but for teenagers this is not a punishment, it is insensitive for them. And here the preventive measures for the non-recurrence of the situation are quite effective.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in seven months of 2020, 19,317 juvenile offenders were identified, 4929 adolescents had previously committed crimes.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

– The commissions for the affairs of minors and the protection of their rights do not fully fulfill their functions. They should be interested in the state – from a professional point of view – educational work in schools. Have to take children on record, attract specialists, work with them , – said Elizaveta Krasilnikova, adding that she considers the message wrong, according to which schools should teach, not educate.

Note that at the beginning of the summer, the ombudsman for the rights of the child in Russia, Anna Kuznetsova, said that the number of complaints about the work of the guardianship and guardianship authorities increased by 23%, and suggested that the president reform them.