All the crossing fingers didn’t help: Germany came last at the ESC 2023. The net reacted relentlessly to Lord of the Lost’s last place finish.

Munich/Liverpool – What remains of ESC final 2023 hang? Sweden lives up to the role of favourite, Finland provides the catchy tune of the evening – and Germany can once again make itself comfortable in last place. Lord of the Lost wanted to kick the bucket at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, but landed on the rough ground of harsh reality. This is commented on accordingly on Twitter – and traditionally no mince words.

ESC 2023: Lord of the Lost experience severe bankruptcy – Twitter is merciless

“It’s really hard to be last,” said Lord-of-the-Lost frontman Chris Harms after the ESC final. As part of the ARD’s “Aftershow” moderated by Barbara Schöneberger the dark rockers answered questions. The frustration was noticeable in the musical quintet from Hamburg. However, they do not want to be defeated by the ESC bankruptcy. “It’s very, very easy for us. We don’t come out of nowhere and we don’t go into nowhere,” says Harms, who has had to deal with completely different events in his life. Meanwhile, Twitter is brutally honest:

“The FRG is ridiculous and embarrassing”, “I am ashamed of my country” or “We are now laughing stock in every respect” are just some of the reactions that can be found under this ESC tweet. A symbolic image. In the background the cheering Sweden, who were able to equal an ESC record – and in the foreground the disappointed ones Lord of the Lostwho ended up with just 18 points.

“Agreed that the whole world hates us”: The best Twitter reactions to Germany’s bankruptcy at ESC 2023

Many an ESC fan tries to analyze on Twitter why the German contribution to the Euro Vision Song Contest once again failed to convince. There is even talk of “hate” here, the Lord-of-the-Lost song “Blood & Glitter” is vehemently defended:

Of course, gallows humor should not be missing from the digital ESC processing from a German point of view: Lord of the Lost received only three points from the juries of the countries, two of which came from Iceland. She was forgiven by a well-veiled man – who, according to a Twitter user, probably didn’t want to be recognized either:

ESC 2023: Netz conducts analysis of German failure – Lord of the Lost are combative

It is possible that Germany’s poor performance at the ESC but also due to the representation of the country in Ballermann vacation. As is well known, one or the other misstep should be made – and the receipt is there year after year at the ESC? In any case, he too polarized Appearance of Elton, who was allowed to award the German jury points.

Another Twitter user wants to know how things could go better for Germany at ESC 2024: Take Rammstein, let her cover Nicole’s “A Little Peace” – and “the rest can wrap up”. With this song, Nicole won the ESC in 1982 and brought her to Germany for the first time. Another German victory should follow, in 2010 by Lena and “Satellite” – it’s been a long time.

But somehow it has to go on. Chris Harms also knew this in an interview with Barbara Schöneberger: “We are now leaving this ship. But the German Eurovision ship is sailing on”. The only question is whether the next ESC will be drowning again. (han)