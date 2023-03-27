“Laughter and Sauce” was a humorous program that brought together Peruvian actors who achieved national television fame such as Adolfo Chuiman, Ricky Tosso, ‘Gordo’ Casaretto, ‘Miguelito’ Barraza, Amparo Brambrilla, Felpudini, Petipán, Cheverengue, among others, in the 80s and 90. Among these, there was one that drew attention due to its peculiar nickname: ‘Machucao’. Next, we explain the real reason for this nickname of Elmer Alfaro.

Elmer Alfaro entered the program “Risas y salsa” as part of the sketch “The Rogue”, together with Adolfo Chuiman. While the famous Peruvian actor carried the name Manolo in this sequence, Alfaro became known as Machucao.

Why did they call Elmer Alfaro Machucao in “Risas y salsa”?

according to himself Elmer Alfaro, Machucao is inspired by his hometown, Trujillo. Because at first he did not have a nickname for “Laughter and Sauce”, he decided to be known for a curious dessert: “I am from Trujillo and there the crushed ice in a glass, they take it out, they put fruit syrup, and that is called Machucao. So, it occurred to me (to be known as) Machucao. He hit and (the nickname) stayed, “explained Elmer Alfaro for the program” El dominical “of Panamericana Televisión.

Adolfo Chuiman and Elmer Alfaro, 'Machucao', in "Laughter and sauce". Photo: Capture/Panamericana Television

What was the sketch “El pícaro” from “Risas y salsa” about?

Adolfo Chuiman and Elmer Alfaro played Manolo and Machucao in “Laughter and sauce”. The first of them was a cunning character who sought to take advantage of others in order not to work to the point of defrauding certain people. Machucao, for his part, although he was fearful, he was always there to support his partner and when asked who he was with, he always answered: “With dad”, referring to Manolo.

Currently, Elmer Alfaro is no longer engaged in acting nor does he reside in Peru. The popular Machucao emigrated to the United States in search of the ‘American dream’; however, he has stressed in several interviews that he had to start from scratch washing dishes and bathrooms, until he was finally able to study and dedicate himself to his current profession as a notary.