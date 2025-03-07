Anyone who has spoken ten minutes with the soprano Marta Mathéu in the last three years was notified: she, who has stepped on great stages next to teachers such as Jordi Savall, Gustavo Dudamel and Victor Pablo Pérez, He was dying to make a magazine show. Now, with the complicity of the Palau of Catalan music and the perfect company of the pianist Andreu Gallén (known by the direction of successful musicals such as Chicago), he has found the time to climb the tables with a self -confidence nothing common when it comes to interpreting Bach or Bellini.



Music:

Granados, Falla, Guinovart, Piazzola and Gardel, among others.

Interpreters:

M. Mathéu, soprano. A. Gallén, piano. JM Segura, Scene.

Date:

March 3.

Place:

Palau de la Música (Petit Palau), Barcelona.

Self -confidence, not frivolity. With these travel companions, to whom the scene director Joan Maria Segura, Mathéu has joined, has been a show that makes, crying, and also thinking about the relationship between popular and cultured music. To do this, it proposes a tour that starts from the tonadillas of Granados and the popular songs of Falla to end at the pace of tango with Piazzola and Gardel, having previously passed through the magazine and the musical, by the hand of Albert Guinovart and successes such as ‘Fresquibilis Sur Mer’ or ‘La Vaselina’. What could have been perfectly a bite without ton nor are they for forming A perfect concert, with an impeccable invoice and that catches the public from the first moment.

In the first part, Mathéu interprets with his usual mastery works of the classic Spanish song repertoire, with Granados and fails in front. He does it rigorously, but emphasizing the popular roots Of these works, in which the Majas boast of the attributes of their beloved and the disrepted lovers complain about the disdain of their beloved. In this way, he opens the way to the casual and spicy song that proliferated in environments that had little to do with the salons of the bourgeoisie, although among the concurrence they would never be missing, what things life has, bourgeois embelsibility of the charms of the occasional vedette.

To carry these two styles with the freshness that Mathéu achieves allows us to see how popular there is, in effect, in the pentagrams of grenados and fails. But also vice versa. The song ‘Flor de Nit’, by Albert Guinovartput there, almost ranged to Maja de Granados. Guinovart, precisely, became famous in Catalonia thanks to his musicals, although his classical formation has also allowed him Victoria de los Angeles For five years, the last of her career. Once again: Where is the border, if there is?









After premiere a song by Andreu Gallén himself, the concert went to the ground of the bolero and tango with Piazzola and Gardel. Unforgettable version of that return and of Bachín Chiquilín. The complicity between the soprano and the pianist was evident at all times, and that is that from the first moment it was clear that we were attending a true camera music concert: two huge musicians making musicregardless of the label to each work. The nerves of the première were suggested at the beginning of the recital, although as the show progressed, they were diluted, partly thanks to the participation of the public and the scenic movement thought by Segura, which exploits the comic vision of singer and pianist.