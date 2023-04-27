The municipality of Amsterdam has rightly imposed fines totaling one million euros on the company Deliverbro’s of self-proclaimed ‘laughing gas king’ Deniz Üresin. This was determined by the Council of State on Wednesday. Üresin is disappointed in the verdict: “That I said I have a million euros was a media stunt.”

Üresin and employees of his nitrous oxide company, better known as Ufogas, sold balloons with nitrous oxide on Leidseplein, Rembrandtplein and the Red Light District and said they earned ‘broken a lot’ along. Because of the nuisance this entailed, the municipality wanted to get rid of the sellers. From the end of September to November 2019, she imposed six orders subject to periodic penalty payments, but only after the imposition of area bans did the sellers disappear from the streets. The onset of winter and the corona pandemic also contributed to this.

The Council of State agrees with the court’s ruling. Deliverbro’s sellers have broken the ban on peddling, selling goods without a permit on the street without a fixed location. The cargo bikes, plastered with the texts ‘pay yes please’ and ‘pay here too’, stood for hours at the same location. Salesmen approached potential customers and prepared the nitrous oxide balloons on the spot.

Bankrupt

Üresin is surprised at the verdict, he says. “I still think I did nothing wrong. If it was peddling, that also applies to Thuisbezorgd and all those other companies.” At the hearing, he unsuccessfully argued that orders were only placed online.

“But yes, that verdict and that million in fine are there and so I am declared bankrupt. My life is going to shit. Yes, thank you very much, judges. I am a dead man hanging in a tree.”

According to Üresin, he does not have the money to pay the penalty payments. "I have said in the past that I had a million euros. That the money was in Turkey or Dubai, but that was a media stunt. I now work for a salary of 2000 euros with a boss. I'm not going to say where, because then I might cause problems for my employer. I still have the BV Ufogas, but it will be declared bankrupt. They might as well give me life or hang me, medievally said. This verdict is the same, I think."

Üresin mentions that he sold laughing gas an error. “I was laughing gas king and then I became anti-nitrous oxide king. I wanted to make it right and learn from my mistakes. I am disappointed in this verdict.”