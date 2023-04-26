Deliverbro’s, the company of ‘laughing gas king’ Deniz Üresin, has rightly received a penalty of one million euros from the municipality of Amsterdam. That is the Council of State decided on Wednesday. Üresin argued that he was not a street vendor but delivered orders via the internet, but the highest administrative court did not agree.

Selling on the street is prohibited in many places in Amsterdam, but Üresin hoped to circumvent that ban by having his employees come by on request with a cargo bike and to stand there for a maximum of fifteen minutes. In that way he was not a salesman but a courier.

The municipality nevertheless regarded Üresin as a street vendor. His cargo bikes, plastered with texts such as “pin yes please” and “pay here too”, stood in the same place for hours. Üresin did not deny that in court.

The municipality of Amsterdam thought that Deniz Üresin caused “intolerable nuisance” by selling laughing gas on a large scale, according to a court report. Üresin would continue to peddle “at all costs”, even though he did not have a permit, so the municipality imposed fines totaling one million euros on him in 2019. Deliverbro’s, better known as Ufogas, challenged that decision in court but was unsuccessful. The Council of State now supports the court’s ruling.

Nuisance

According to the municipality, the nuisance consisted of the sound of filling and popping balloons. Üresin also disagreed with that accusation. Rules against noise nuisance would only concern “devices, sound devices or machines”, which do not include a nitrous oxide tank. The Council of State, like the Amsterdam court, put that argument aside: the General Local Ordinance is broader than Üresin thought.

The national government was also concerned about the health risks nitrous oxide causes, and therefore decided to ban the possession and sale of the substance for recreational use. The Council of State had advised against this ban because enforcement could become difficult “given the tightness of the labor market”.