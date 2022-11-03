Laughing gas in traffic is officially a worrying problem.

In principle it is quite simple: you do not get behind the wheel if you are under the influence. Whether you are intoxicated by booze, drugs or bad Lil Kleine records. Strict action is now being taken (and monitored) against alcohol. Breathalyzers and traps are regularly taken to check whether everyone is taking part in traffic sober.

But there is a growing problem and that is nitrous oxide. Apparently it’s very cool these days. Tough men then sit in the car and sniff balloons of laughing gas and poppers together. Why: no idea, but the youth of today absolutely love it. According to traffic organization TeamAlert it is now a ‘worrying problem’. Not an emerging trend, but an issue that we have to deal with.

To get an idea of ​​the problem, there were no fewer than 1,800 accidents in 2021 involving lachas. Incidentally, these accidents can be anything: from simple damage to the eye to an accident with fatal consequences and everything in between. However, it only concerns reported accidents, small one-sided accidents where the driver chooses the haze path, are of course not included.

Addressing users

What sums up our surprise: it seems that co-drivers find it difficult to address the drivers about their behaviour. So where nowadays you are a pariah if you look at your car keys with three beers down, we say nothing about people who use nitrous oxide. So is there a solution? Yes of course! A commercial is going to put an end to all these problems. Under the motto ‘Ride Ballonvrij’ they mainly try to reach those co-drivers.

The major issue with nitrous oxide is the reduced responsiveness, especially in relation to the duration of the ‘high’. In other words, the user experiences the intoxication of the nitrous oxide for only a few minutes, but his responsiveness may be reduced for several hours. This creates the precarious situations.

You can watch the spot below:

