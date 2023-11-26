Laughing | Fart stories don’t come out of nowhere – A deep dive into the humor of young children reveals many things about adults

Tuula Stenius, who wrote a dissertation on the humor of young children, says that adults should treat children’s humor more gently.

“Adults could loosen the cap in the whole society. At least don’t be offended by the humor of a child under school age.”

That’s what he says Tuula Steniuswhich dissertation on the development of children’s humor in early childhood education was checked on Friday at the Faculty of Education of the University of Helsinki.

According to Stenius, adults often do not recognize children’s humor. They try in vain to tease or deny.

With children have the right to express yourself, even with humor.

“Humor is a language that even those who can’t speak yet can understand.”

Humor is also a skill. However, Stenius says that he realized that adults have something to learn from small children. Children know how to laugh at themselves, for example.

Stenius has had a long career as a kindergarten teacher and trained numerous future nannies. In his sixties, he thought it would be interesting to write a dissertation.

The topic started from a small observation. Stenius teaches his students storytelling, i.e. a method in which the stories told freely by children are created in interaction with an adult to be read in a group.

The children’s overwhelming favorite was this five-sentence story: “Leena went to the store.” Leena went to the store. Leena went to the store. Leena went to the store. Leena went to the store.”

The students were never made to laugh by the story itself. They only started to smile when they heard that the children laughed to death at the same story every time it was read.

Adults don’t always recognize children’s humor.

Stenius collected the material for his research on kindergartens. She videotaped and kept a diary of the children’s insights. The staff and students also recorded their observations, but they didn’t always see the humor either.

“The humor of children under school age is not a joke. It’s funny movements, facial expressions, exaggeration, twisting of words. Surprises. Sitcoms, hyper fun and carnivalism”

Let’s take an example simple enough that even adults can understand.

At the dinner table, one child said that we were having fun. The other continued that we had two young men. The third said that we had thirteen and the fourth that we had three thousand. Bike fun!

By “hyperfun” Stenius means situations where, in the opinion of an adult, children’s humor already crosses the line. It’s like a headless rampage or repeating the same thing a hundred times.

Carnivalism is not a masquerade organized by adults, but the fact that no one is bowed down to in children’s humor. There’s something rebellious about that.

Children’s humor spreads especially in situations where they have to wait or are bored.

Kindergarten pranksters strike when you are queuing for food or wearing sweatpants or have sat for too long in a morning circle led by an adult, where you had to point and listen to others and behave.

Second the central theme of the dissertation is related to adults’ attitude towards children’s humor.

At best, children and adults laugh together. Or at least the adults smile benevolently, even if they don’t realize it.

Often, children’s tantrums are tried to be curbed and made fun. The attitude of adults boils down to an old proverb: Crying for long joy. Hyper fun doesn’t fit into the order and rules of the kindergarten.

Stenius asked both kindergarten professionals and parents what kind of children’s humor they want to interrupt. They mentioned bullying under the guise of humor, pee, poo and fart stories and hyper fun.

The first concern may make sense. On the other hand, Stenius’ material contained hardly any situations where children’s humor was aggressive or mean. The children more created a good atmosphere together.

Special humor the researcher of the relationship suggests for a moment to think about picture books intended for those who give up diapers, Putous’s sketches or the use of the poop emoji. The world of adults first serves fart jokes and then children are told that they are forbidden anyway.

If children’s nagging about poop piles gets on an adult’s nerves, the best way to reduce it is to make it natural. In one kindergarten, fart humor lost its popularity when we studied together how the digestive system really works.

Stenius sort of understands the fear of hyper fun and excessive use of voice. When there are twenty or more children in a cramped space, the adults remind us to be quiet.

On the other hand, in the groups that controlled the children the most, there was little room for the children’s laughter. It’s a shame, because humor also benefits a child’s learning.

On the contrary could be.

In Stenius’ own daycare group, for example, there was sometimes a separate space where you were allowed to be wild. Villeilyhuone was a former storage room, but you can hardly find anything similar in new kindergartens that use every square meter efficiently.

In the study, one daycare center stood out from the others in terms of adults’ attitude towards the benefit. The children were mostly in small groups of about seven children, and the adults emphasized the children’s participation.

In such a small group, it wasn’t the end of the world if the children sometimes got a little rowdy. It passed and then something else was done, but children’s humor was treated gently.

“All the children were allowed to have a voice. It seemed that there was hardly ever any noise that an adult should have made fun of,” Stenius sums up.

