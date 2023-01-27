“Lightness is a mindset,” said Naomi Bagdonas, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in California who advises executives on leading with humor and humanity. “It’s looking for reasons to be delighted rather than disappointed in the world around you.”

Experts say that cultivating lightness is essential for well-being. Trying to take things lightly can seem challenging given the state of the world; a more serious practice—such as mindfulness, which definitely has advantages—may seem more appropriate. But taking things less seriously allows us to “ride lighter,” said Willibald Ruch, a professor and researcher in positive psychology at the University of Zurich, and “saves the body and the soul from too bumpy a road.”

When you are stressed, your nervous system initiates the “fight or flight” response. The body releases stress hormones that raise your heart rate and blood pressure. Breathing becomes short and muscles tense. This is useful when you are in immediate danger. But often—like when you’re running late and stuck in traffic—stress adds unnecessary discomfort to an already unpleasant situation. Over time, chronic stress can negatively affect health.

“Lightness is our main vehicle for restoring a relaxed state,” said Emiliana Simon-Thomas, scientific director of the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley.

Studies link laughter to positive changes in heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle tension. Research also suggests that humor helps us forge stronger bonds with each other.

Searching for things that are “funny” can make being flippant a chore. Instead, try to realize “what’s true and a little charming,” Bagdonas advised. When his angry son of him comes stomping into the room, does he kind of look like a drunken little dictator?

When something goes “wrong,” try to take it lightly.

The “Benign Infractions” theory of humor says that harmless misbehaviors have a lot of potential to be funny if looked at the right way, said Caleb Warren, director of the University of Colorado Humor Research Laboratory. So every time you commit or witness an innocuous gaffe—like forgetting to mute the microphone during a Zoom meeting—is a great opportunity to experience the fun.

If you’re sure you don’t have a sense of humor, you may not know yourself well enough. Everyone has, said Jennifer Aaker, a behavioral scientist at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Management.

She and Bagdonas have identified four styles of humor: those that are bold and irreverent; those who are more serious and often self-critical; those who use sarcasm—masters of the unexpected incisive comment; and those who are expressive and charismatic clowns.

Make humor a main ingredient in your media diet. Enjoy the production of good comedy. There are an endless number of TikTok posts, TV shows, writers, and podcasts out there.

“Even on really dark days, I try to find something to make me laugh or smile — even if it’s a stupid cat meme,” said Wendi Aarons, a humorist from Texas.

By: CAROLYN TODD