Dossierage, the case becomes political. Laudati points the finger at De Raho

The investigation of Prosecutor's Office of Perugia on the alleged dossier which also includes the anti-mafia prosecutor Antonio among the suspects Laudatiright after his words he also became a political case. Laudati, in fact, makes a silent scene in front of the prosecutors who question him and makes use of the right not to respond. But later he releases a communicated and explains his reasons, also involving the former prosecutor and now senator of the M5s, Federico Cafiero De Raho. “All the my activities – says Laudati and reported by La Repubblica – they happened under the full control of the national anti-mafia prosecutor. Dr. Laudati – explains his lawyer – does not have never built a dossier to spy on or blackmail politicians or famous people”.

And, he repeats, all his work has always been shared by the then prosecutor, Federico Cafiero de Raho, today senator of the 5 Star Movement and vice-president of the anti-mafia commission. “In the cases contested in the invitation to appear – writes Laudati – I limited myself to delegate to the SOS group from the DNA investigative insights, in full compliance with the lawsto the service provisions and under the full control of the national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor”. So Did De Raho know? “The chief prosecutor – explained Laudati's lawyer – knows in the sense that he is the terminal moment of a series of impulse activities that then come forwarded to the competent prosecutor's offices“. FI attacks De Raho and asks for his removal from the anti-mafia commission for “reasons of inexpediency“. But the M5s defends the former prosecutor De Raho: “A victim“.