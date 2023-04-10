Niki Lauda, ​​death and heritage

All Formula 1 fans cannot forget the sporting legacy left by Niki Lauda to the automotive world. A legacy that goes far beyond the cold numbers – which still speak of 3 world titles and 25 victories – and which exudes passion, courage and risk calculation. In fact, the Austrian legend is also remembered for his return to racing just 42 days after the Nurburgring fire in 1976, for his retirement at the Fuji GP in the same year and for his reputation as a driver-computer, capable of no longer taking risks of the necessary ones.

How to finally neglect the decision to be buried dressed in the Ferrari suita perhaps unexpected tribute to his love for the Cavallino, which made him great and famous throughout the world between 1974 and 1977, and which surprised fans and insiders.

Throughout his life Niki Lauda was also a successful entrepreneur, so much so that over the years he founded three airlines (Lauda Air, Fly Niki and Laudamotion), an activity that contributed – alongside the roles held in Formula 1, the last of which as Toto Wolff’s right-hand man in Mercedes – to increase his assets. As a rational man, Niki Lauda, ​​before his death in 2019, had already planned the division of his inheritance between the two families (that of widow Birgit and ex-wife Marlene). A fortune that according to estimates was equal to 500 million euros.

The inheritance dispute

The Austrian newspaper Kurier however, he revealed that the division of Niki Lauda’s assets is encountering some setbacks. At the Court of Vienna they were brought two civil lawsuits by widow Birgit Wetzinger (mother of 13 year old twins Max and Mia) at the Lauda Foundationestablished by the former pilot in 1997. On the table of contention there would be one figure equal to 20-30 million euros that the woman would claim from the Foundation. Finally, according to the testamentary will, when the direct line of Lauda’s lineage dies out, the remaining assets will be donated to the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna.