A period of military or social service, the CDA and the VVD are open to it in their election programmes. A more voluntary variant has existed for a few years now: more than 60,000 young people have already participated in the Social Service Time, in which young people volunteer for social projects. Like Jamilla and Lau.
#Lau #motivation #social #service #wanted #meet
Greens and SPD “lack of a sense of reality when it comes to migration”
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: 09/06/2023, 8:17 p.mFrom: Markus GrabitzSplitManfred Weber sees Ursula von der Leyen in pole position for the EPP's...
Leave a Reply