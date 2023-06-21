Swedbank’s Latvian subsidiary fined $3.4 million over transfers to Crimea

The US Treasury Department reported that the Latvian arm of the Swedish banking group Swedbank was fined $3.4 million in connection with making money transfers to Crimea. It is clarified that in this way it violated anti-Russian sanctions, reports RIA News.

“Swedbank Latvia has agreed to pay $3.4 million to settle potential civil liability,” the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that a total of 386 violations of sanctions by the US Office for Foreign Assets Control in Crimea were recorded.

The Ministry of Finance explained that in 2015-2016, a client of the Latvian subsidiary of Swedbank used an electronic banking platform to send money to persons located in Crimea using American correspondent banks.

Earlier, the district court of the German city of Kiel imposed a fine of 1.3 million euros on a local company that, contrary to sanctions, supplied a specialized hydraulic hammer to Russia. The unit was used for the construction of the Crimean bridge.