The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) requires major reform, as does the rest of the UN system. The President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, announced this on September 20.

“It is necessary to revitalize the UN system and carry out meaningful reforms of the Security Council. The failure of the Security Council due to the abuse of the veto power is a matter of serious concern. That is why Latvia supports efforts aimed at making the Security Council more transparent and accountable for its actions,” said the President of Latvia during his speech at the 78th session of the General Assembly of the world organization in New York.

According to Rinkevics, Latvia supports the concept of equal representation of regions in the UN Security Council, including African countries and small island developing states

Earlier, on September 19, American leader Joe Biden, during a speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, said that the United States of America will seek reform of the UN Security Council, believing that this body needs “new voices” ” and “new opinions”.

The US President recalled that in his speech last year at the previous General Assembly, he announced that Washington would support the expansion of the Security Council, in particular, an increase in the number of permanent and non-permanent members.

On September 17, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, in an interview with the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, speaking about the need to reform the UN Security Council, noted that from Washington’s point of view, the Security Council should become “more inclusive and comprehensive.” The publication noted that Biden wants to introduce five or six new permanent members to the council, such as India, Brazil, Germany and Japan.

The UN General Assembly High-Level Week takes place in New York from 19 to 25 September. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Minister Lavrov’s program on the sidelines of the General Assembly session included about 20 bilateral meetings.

The previous session of the UN General Assembly took place in September last year. At a press conference following its results, Lavrov noted that Western countries are “incapable of reaching agreement” due to their selfishness and lack of motivation to establish dialogue. Instead, according to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, they continue to “demonize Russia.”