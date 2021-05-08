Latvia did not participate in World War II, it was someone else’s war, President of the Republic Egils Levits said after laying flowers at the Bratsk cemetery in Riga. Words of the head of state are given on its official website.

Levits explained that the citizens of Latvia fought for their goals as part of foreign armies, and there were many civilian casualties in the country. “I have to say that Latvia is one of the countries that suffered the most during the Second World War, not participating in the war as a state,” he added.

In addition, the politician noted that the end of the Second World War did not bring liberation to Latvia, since “one occupying power was replaced by another”. “We were liberated in 1990 and 1991, 45 years after the liberation of the peoples of Western Europe, we regained our independence,” Levits said.

Latvia, together with Estonia and Lithuania, were included in the sphere of influence of the Soviet Union in 1939 under a secret protocol to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. In 1940, they became part of the USSR (in these countries, this event is considered the beginning of the period of Soviet occupation), remaining there as union republics until 1991.