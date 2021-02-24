The Latvian deputy from the right-wing National Bloc Janis Iesalnieks supported the actions of the vandals who destroyed the memorial to Soviet soldiers in the town of Jekabpils. He posted the corresponding post in Twitter…

The deputy noted that the actions of unknown persons cannot be called vandalism. “It should be noted that preventing the consequences of the occupation cannot be illegal, since the occupying power itself and the symbols it installed were illegal in Latvia,” Iesalnieks said.

Vandals stole a cannon that was installed at the Memorial to the Liberators and Heroes of the Soviet Union. The first who was missing was the chairman of the Jekabpils Veterans Support Society Lidiya Amosova. She told the Russian embassy about the incident, otherwise she turned to the local authorities, reports TASS…

The memorial is located in Jēkabpils Krustpils Park. It was created from 1973 to 1976 and includes a monument with a bas-relief, a map of the battles for the city and several granite pylons in honor of the military units that liberated the city and nine Heroes of the Soviet Union. There is a mass grave near it, on which the stolen cannon was installed.