The vice-president of the Latvian Society of Physicians, anesthesiologist-resuscitator Roberts Furmanis refused to help the visitor only because he spoke Russian.

The doctor told about the incident himself, admitting that he was “Latvian to the bone,” writes Sputnik Latvija…

According to Furmanis, a man in a T-shirt with the words “Russia” turned to him recently in a Riga hospital and asked for help in finding a maternity ward.

But since the visitor spoke Russian, the doctor refused to answer and asked to switch to Latvian.

He said that “Latvia is here”, therefore it is necessary “to speak Latvian”. After that, the man turned around and left.

Earlier, the media reported about an incident with a Lithuanian tourist who came to Latvia. The woman asked a local resident a question in Russian, and in response the Latvian attacked her with a shout.