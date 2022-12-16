The Latvian channel TV3 will terminate the lease agreement with the Dozhd TV channel (this material concerns the activities of the foreign agent Dozhd), to which it previously provided its premises for broadcasting. This was announced on December 16 by TV3 representative Karlis Poznyakov.

“Based on the decision of the National Council [Латвии] on the electronic media to cancel the license of Dozhd, we do not see the possibility of further providing premises for the carrier, ”leads him the words Delphi edition.

Poznyakov noted that the premises are planned to be vacated in January.

On December 6, Dozhd’s broadcasting license was annulled in Latvia. The decision came into force on the night of December 8. Ivars Abolins, Chairman of the National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP), said that the decision was made due to the threat to national security and public order. He noted that the TV channel violated several broadcasting rules in Latvia.

The latest violation of the “Rain” was the statement on the air of the former leading TV channel Alexei Korostelev about helping the military of the Russian Federation. On December 2, in the episode of the Here and Now program, he said: “We hope that many military personnel, including us, were able to help, for example, with equipment and with simply basic amenities at the front.” After that, Dozhd fired the journalist.

Later, the general director of the TV channel, Natalya Sindeeva, said that the media would continue to work on YouTube and plans to obtain a new license in another country.

Roskomnadzor restricted access to the resources of the Dozhd TV channel on March 1. It was reported that the decision was made on the basis of a request from the Prosecutor General’s Office due to the purposeful placement by the TV channel on a systematic basis of information materials containing false information regarding the nature of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. After that, the TV channel transferred its broadcasting to Latvia and works there.