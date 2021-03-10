The Latvian government has decided to resume international flights from March 17, including with Russia. This was reported by press service Ministry of Transport of the country.

“After more than a year’s break, flights from third countries and to third countries will resume from March 17,” the Minister of Communications of the Republic Talis Linkites wrote on Twitter.

It is noted that charter flights will also be allowed.

The decision to resume air transportation was made due to the fact that residents of Latvia fly abroad through other EU countries, and then return to their homeland by land transport. Thus, according to the authorities, this reduces the chances of tracking travelers and enforcing epidemiological safety measures.

At the same time, those entering the country will need to observe precautions, as well as undergo 10-day isolation when arriving from countries with a difficult epidemiological situation.

“When entering Latvia, it is necessary to observe the current security measures – no later than 72 hours before boarding the carrier’s vehicle, it is necessary to carry out a PCR test (CRid-19) and submit a confirmation of a negative result before boarding,” the ministry said.

Earlier, on March 8, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, foreign tourists will be able to travel to only five countries without restrictions: Albania, the Dominican Republic, Tanzania, Costa Rica and North Macedonia.

It is noted that by February 69 countries were closed to foreigners. Another 73 countries have partially closed their borders. At the same time, 70 countries require incoming tourists to undergo quarantine or a negative test for COVID-19.