RIGA (dpa-AFX) – Latvia’s government wants to extend the restrictions imposed until January 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic by two weeks. The Cabinet in Riga agreed in principle on Tuesday to extend the security measures in force in the Baltic EU country until January 25th. The head of the Latvian State Chancellery announced at an online press conference about possible changes to individual measures will be decided at the government meeting on Thursday.

In view of the development, the government tightened the corona restrictions in mid-December – most shops in Latvia have been closed since then. Only food and other products that meet basic needs are allowed to be sold. Restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities are also closed, and schools have been switched to distance learning. This is intended to reduce contacts between people and thus infections with the corona virus.

Latvia with its nearly 1.9 million inhabitants has been struggling with an increasing number of new infections since autumn – the development is currently worse than in Germany. A total of almost 44,000 cases have been recorded in the Baltic state since the beginning of the pandemic, 722 people died with the virus./awe/DP/he