The head of the “Consent” faction in the Latvian Diet, Janis Urbanovich, called for the use of the “hated” Russian language during negotiations with Moscow. So he commented on the situation with the Port of Riga on his page in Facebook…

The politician drew attention to a decrease in the volume of cargo transshipment. Thus, in the port of Riga this figure is 26.7 percent. According to him, cargo and jobs in ports may appear due to pragmatic relations with eastern neighbors.

“[Правящая коалиция] must ensure that the goods go to us and not to competitors in Klaipeda, Tallinn, St. Petersburg. For this to happen, you need established contacts, negotiations (yes, including in the hated Russian language!) And a lot of work, ”said Urbanovich.

Earlier, the EU refused to finance the modernization of Latvian ports. Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaitis said that the former “prosperity of harbors” will not happen.

Russian is the native language of almost 40 percent of the inhabitants of Latvia. In January, the republic refused to hold a referendum on education in Russian. The party “New consent” wanted to collect signatures. According to the new law of the country, in schools where national minorities study, most of the subjects should be taught in Latvian – Russian remains only in the lessons of the Russian language and literature, as well as “subjects related to culture and history.” The reform will finally come into effect on September 1, 2021.