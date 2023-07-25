Latvia | Tons of silt flowed into the Baltic Sea, beaches were banned

A collapse occurred at a Latvian wastewater treatment plant on Sunday. For the time being, swimming is prohibited in the 100-kilometer coastal area.

Latvian on the coast, beaches were closed on Monday and swimming in the Baltic Sea was prohibited after a large amount of untreated waste spilled into the sea.

At least 1,250 tons of sulfur-rich sludge have leaked into the sea after a wall collapsed at a sewage treatment plant in the coastal city of Liepaja on Sunday.

The Latvian Health Inspection Authority has ordered the closure of all beaches from the Lithuanian border to the city of Pavilosta. Swimming in the Baltic Sea was also prohibited. It is an area about one hundred kilometers long.

“We don’t know when we will be able to repair the broken sludge tanks, which is why I urge all residents of Liepaja to draw less water from the toilet flush. All waste water now flows into the sea,” said the mayor of Liepaja Gunars Ansins for the LTV1 television channel.

National the environmental protection authority has launched an investigation into the accident. According to the authorities, 400 tons of waste per hour are still washed into the sea.

“The waste management system can store 21,000 cubic meters of liquid waste, but this capacity is only enough for two days. We are building a temporary pipe to bypass the collapsed part of the recycling plant”, said Andis DejusCEO of Liepajas Udens, which operates municipal water supply and recycling systems.

Liepaja has approximately 70,000 inhabitants.