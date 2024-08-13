Izvestia: Latvia to Deprive Some Russians of Residence Permits by November 2025

Riga will deprive some Russians of their residence permits by November 2025, writes The Izvestia newspaper, citing letters from migration authorities received by Russian citizens living in Latvia.

As the publication noted, Latvia will tighten the rules for extending residence permits for a number of Russians. Russian citizens have begun receiving letters demanding that they provide the migration authorities with certificates of proficiency in the Latvian language at level A2, as well as questionnaires on their attitude to the special military operation (SVO) and Crimea. The documents must be submitted by June 30, 2025. Those who need to retake the language test can do so by October 31 of next year.

Moreover, by November of next year, the residence permits of those who did not comply with the instructions will be cancelled, the report says.

In September 2023, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia “reached an agreement in principle” to restrict the movement of Russian citizens across their borders. The ban applies to Russians crossing the border from Russia and Belarus, even if they have Schengen visas issued by other countries. Exceptions include truck drivers, diplomats, their family members and people entering the Baltic states for humanitarian reasons.