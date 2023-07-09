Sunday, July 9, 2023
July 9, 2023
World Europe
Latvia | The new president of Latvia is the EU’s first openly homosexual head of state

In May, the Latvian parliament elected Edgars Rinkēvičs as the country’s new president, who took office on Saturday.

Latvian the new president Edgars Rinkevičs took the oath of office on Saturday in Riga, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The 49-year-old Rinkēvičs has served as Latvia’s foreign minister since 2011.

The country’s parliament voted him into the post of president in May. The president has little legislative power in Latvia, and the role is mostly representative.

Rinkēvičswho has spoken publicly about his sexual orientation in 2014, is the first openly homosexual head of state in the European Union.

He is known as a defender of the rights of sexual minorities.

In his inauguration speech, Rinkēvičs encouraged young Latvians to “break glass ceilings” and stated that inequality is a “significant problem” in the country. In Latvia, for example, it is not possible to marry someone of the same sex.

In his speech, Rinkēvičs also promised to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia’s war of aggression. Next week, the president will represent Latvia at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

