Latvia | The cousins ​​got stuck in Riga when a summer storm messed up air traffic – “One should get to Coldplay’s gig, the other has cats waiting for a nurse”

Latvia|The Baltic States are currently in the grip of a summer storm. Due to the strong low pressure, strong winds and heavy rain showers are now raging in the area.

Summer storm has messed up air traffic in Riga, says a resident of Lahti Mia Blackbeardwho is stuck with his cousin Virve Kiurun with to Riga airport.

They were supposed to fly the night before Monday from Skopje in North Macedonia via Riga to Helsinki.

However, the trip to Riga, Latvia was interrupted when the connecting flight was canceled due to a storm.

“We would have to get to Finland on Monday, because one would have to get to Coldplay’s gig and the other would have cats waiting for a nurse,” Mustaparta says by phone from Riga.

At first the situation seemed hopeless, as the two were offered a connecting flight for Tuesday via Tallinn to Helsinki.

However, after a three-hour queue at the service desk, a small miracle happened: Mustaparta and Kiuru got canceled seats on the flight to Tallinn on Monday afternoon. From Tallinn, they could continue to Helsinki right away.

“If these come true, we will be in Helsinki on Monday evening,” says Mustaparta.

Then he will have time to visit his cats in Lahti on Monday. Kiuru, on the other hand, may have time to visit his home in Tampere before Coldplay’s Tuesday night concert in Helsinki.

However, there was a setback to the trip when it turned out that the flight from Riga to Tallinn would be delayed so that the cousins ​​would not be able to catch the plane from Tallinn to Helsinki.

On Monday afternoon, the schedule for getting the cousins ​​home was completely open.

Before stormy return flight, the cousins’ summer vacation trip has gone well. They have toured Bulgaria, Kosovo and North Macedonia by bus for six days.

However, according to Mustaparra, landing at Riga airport the night before Monday was challenging, as the plane swayed in the wind.

Still on Monday morning, according to Mustaparra, it was raining in spades at the airport, there were big puddles at the airport, and the airport staff were hunched over in their raincoats against the wind.

Riga the airport’s problems have also been detected by Fintraffic, which offers air traffic control services in Finland.

“We know that a few planes that left Finland have not been able to land in Riga, but have ended up at the alternate airport,” says the operational director Karri Hannula.

Fintraffic is not aware of the individual cause of the problems. Hannula thinks that the cause could have been too strong a side wind and too much water on the runway. In addition, there is only one runway in Riga, Hannula points out.

No problems have been detected elsewhere in the Baltics. According to Hannula, the planes in Vilnius and Tallinn have landed normally.