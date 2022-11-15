The Ministry of Defense of Latvia proposed to concentrate on the “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine from the EU

Latvia offered the European Union to concentrate on creating a “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Artis Pabriks, reports RIA News.

“Infrastructure [Украины] destroyed, the country mined, and someone has to clean it up as quickly as possible. We must support the Ukrainians in this, and the European Union can make its contribution,” the minister said.

According to him, the EU, for its part, should support Kyiv with a training mission for military personnel, and after the end of hostilities, help rebuild and clear the country, “like Germany was rebuilt after World War II.”

“We need a Marshall Plan for Ukraine in the future, and the EU should concentrate on this,” Pabriks stressed.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution on compensation for damage to Ukraine. The document was supported by 94 UN members. 14 countries opposed, including Russia, Belarus and China.