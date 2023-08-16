Latvia | Russian citizens without language skills have been ordered to leave Latvia – they will hardly be forcibly removed, the researcher says

Latvia plans to send an invitation to leave the country to thousands of Russian citizens who do not know the basics of the Latvian language but live in the country permanently. In practice, deportation is not realistic, says the researcher.

Latvia shakes up the Ministry of the Interior’s plan to urge about 6,000 Russian citizens to leave the country.

The group mainly consists of Russian citizens who have lived in Latvia since the time of the Soviet occupation, and who have not proven that they know the basics of the Latvian language by September.

The letters will be mailed at the beginning of September mainly to the big Latvian cities of Riga, Liepāja and Daugavpils, says the spokesperson of the Latvian Ministry of the Interior Madara Puķe.

Puķe will answer a more detailed question about the content of the letters by e-mail.

“If a person does not have a legal basis to stay in the territory of the Republic of Latvia, he must leave the country within 90 days.”

New the immigration law requires Russian citizens permanently residing in the country who have been stateless or Latvian citizens before acquiring Russian citizenship to prove the basics of the Latvian language at the A2 level.

According to the Latvian Citizenship and Migration Agency, the law affects 25,316 people. The requirement does not apply to those over 75 years of age.

During the spring and summer, thousands of people have taken language tests and thousands have signed up for new tests in the fall.

Half of the participants have retaken the tests, mostly because of the writing section. They can try to prove their language skills again, and they will not be mailed letters about the expiry of their residence permit.

Law reform critics have even equated it to the mass deportations during Stalinism, when tens of thousands of Latvians were driven to Siberia in cattle wagons.

Is it practically possible to remove thousands of Russian citizens who are unwilling to take language tests?

“It is not realistic. It is not an option”, says the sociologist Mārtiņš Kaprans from the University of Latvia by phone.

Kaprāns does not believe that the Ministry of the Interior has the staff to evict thousands of people from the country. First of all, Latvia does not even have the political will for it.

University of Latvia sociologist Mārtiņš Kaprāns has studied the Russian population of Latvia.

Latvian to the national conservatives the leaning government collapsed this week.

The leading party will remain New Unity, even if the prime minister changes. The National Union, which most strongly pushed for the cancellation of the residence permits of the non-native Russian population, is about to fall from government. In its place, the liberal party Progressives is emerging.

“The practical implementation of the law is softened,” says Kaprāns.

Some go to Russia. News site Delphi included not everyone may know about the new rules. This week, the site interviewed a 69-year-old Russian who opposed the test requirement on principle.

“Let him come and force me to the border,” he said.

Latvian public broadcasting company LSM has reported people who have purchased medical certificates to be exempt from the language test requirement.

Kaprāns considers individual deportations of a show nature to be completely possible. According to the law, people who the authorities judge to be acting against Latvia may be removed from the country Vladimir Putin in favor of the administration.

Kaprāns estimates that the authorities use the law to keep an eye on the population they suspect is disloyal.

“As a result, everyday life is sad. They are forced to appear before the authorities at regular intervals,” says Kaprāns.

Latvian Out of a population of 1.8 million people, there are 37,900 Russian citizens, or a couple of percent. 445,600 have registered as Russians in the statistics, or about a quarter of the population. Tens of thousands live a completely Russian-speaking everyday life.

This has started to be perceived as a security threat as a result of Russia’s war of aggression, especially in Latvia and Estonia.

In Lithuania, the share of the Russian-speaking population is smaller than in the other Baltic countries, about five percent of the population. There, “loyalty” is not measured by language skills, but by an opinion poll.

Lithuanian Broadcasting Corporation LRT said at the beginning of August that the authorities have assessed 1,164 citizens of Russia or Belarus living in the country as a threat to the country’s security. Their residence permits will not be renewed and they will have to leave Lithuania.

The estimate was based in part on a mandatory survey of citizens of Russia and Belarus, which explored their views on Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The Estonian authorities have chosen specific targets. The security police have removed individual pro-Russian activists from the country, who have been considered a threat to the country’s security.

In Estonia, a good fifth of the population, or 306,000 people, define themselves as Russian, of which 81,000 are Russian citizens.

Russian speakers have begun to perceive the risk of ethnic conflict in Latvia as greater than before. A large number of Russian-speakers do not want to choose a side in the war, says a freshman inquiry.

In the background, both Latvia’s decision to remove the Soviet-era Monuments, which are important to many Russians, and the tightened language policy.

Kaprāns considers ethnic conflict unlikely, as do the majority of Latvians.

Estonia has deported to Russia the activists photographed by Postimees magazine, who previously lived in Estonia and became known as the face of pro-Russian demonstrations.

A language issue has been a hot and divisive topic in Latvia for decades.

Largely as a result of migration and population transfers during the Soviet occupation, in the late 1980s the Latvian language was falling behind Russian and becoming the second language in Riga.

After the restoration of independence, Latvia adopted Latvian as the only official language, but Russian has remained as a parallel language. In Latvia, for example, a separate Russian- and Latvian-language school system has operated.

Currently, Latvia is completing the transition period to a fully Latvian-language school system that began in the early 2000s.