Kalle Rovanperä had established himself as the driver to beat in the first two days of Rally Latvia, and his leadership role was confirmed at the end of Saturday’s stages. At the end of the sixteenth special, the Finn maintains the lead in the standings, followed by the other Toyota of Sebastien Ogier and the Latvian Martin Sesks, with Ott Tänak who instead has some regrets for the failed mission in the comeback on the Ford driver, due to bad luck and a mistake in the final.

The first signs

Good morning was seen right from the morning for Kalle Rovanperä, who thanks to the best times in the first two stages of the Latvian rally immediately strengthened his lead in the general classification. Martin Sesks, on the other hand, did not repeat the excellent performances of Friday, which in this way also saw the dangerous return of Ogier in the defense of second place, with Tänak in turn ahead in the fight for fourth place with Katsuta thanks to two placings in the podium area. The first change in the upper areas of the classification occurred with the comeback completed by Ogier in SS11, at the end of which the eight-time French world champion jumped into second position by overtaking Sesks in a stage won by the Estonian from Hyundai, who in this way also got closer to the Latvian from Ford in the following stage, in which he finished in third place behind the Toyota duo of Rovanperä and Ogier. Neuville, on the other hand, was still in difficulty. Never in the top five in the four special stages of the morning, the championship leader finished the morning only in eighth position.

Tänak stopped.. by advertising

The last four afternoon tests confirmed the dominance of Kalle Rovanperä, always at the top of the standings with the single exception of the 15th stage, which he still closed in second position behind Ogier. An afternoon to forget, however, for Ott Tänak. In the midst of recovering on the third position occupied by Sesks, the Estonian was first forced to stop during the SS14 for a billboard crashed on his Hyundai (with the test interrupted), and subsequently took a long run in the final stage of the day, with a impact against barriers.

This allows the Latvian Ford driver to maintain third place behind Ogier and Rovanperä, ready to compete in the fourth and final day as leader of the standings with a 42-second advantage over the Frenchman. Thierry Neuville, who set the third fastest time in the last special, remains in eighth place.