The Saeima of Latvia recognized Russia as a sponsor of terrorism

On August 11, the Latvian Parliament officially recognized Russia as a “state sponsoring terrorism” and its actions in Ukraine as “terrorism”. This was announced on the official website Seimas republics.

The Latvian parliament said that allegedly Russia has been supporting and providing indirect and direct support for “terrorist regimes” such as the government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria for many years.

“In Ukraine, Russia has chosen a similar pattern of behavior – cruel, immoral and illegal. Achieving political goals by war, Russia seeks to intimidate and demoralize the people of Ukraine and its Armed Forces, as well as to paralyze the state’s capacity,” the Seimas said in a statement.

The Latvian Parliament also called on “the countries of the European Union to immediately stop issuing entry visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus.”

On August 1, Latvia announced that the issue of recognizing Russia as a “state sponsoring terrorism” would be considered at the state level. The very next day, the Seimas Commission for Foreign Affairs recognized the Russian Federation as such. Now this statement was supported by all Latvian parliament.