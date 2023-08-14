Latvia | Latvian Prime Minister Kariņš resigns

Kariņš is not going to head the new government himself, although on Friday he had said that he would remain at the head of the new government.

Latvian prime minister Krišjānis Kariņš differs. He announced this, according to the Reuters news agency, on Monday.

The Latvian government also resigns.

“This Thursday, I will submit a resignation request to the president for myself and this government,” Kariņš told the press conference.

Kariņš is Latvian Broadcasting Corporation (LSM), according to the English-language service, requested that his party, the center-right New Unity, promote the selection of a new candidate for prime minister.

Kariņš is not going to lead the new government himself, although on Friday he had said that he would form a new government and lead it. According to Reuters, Kariņš had proposed ministerial changes to the current government composition, but the government partners rejected the proposal.