Latvian authorities are developing a law to limit the use of the Russian language at work and in public places. This was stated by the Minister of Justice of the country Janis Bordans.

“It is necessary to establish a ban on the use of a language that is not the language of the European Union, in addition to the state language, when selling goods or providing services. It is possible that the Russian language will also be excluded in telephone and bank messages, ”the Russian language is quoted by him. Delphi.

According to the minister, this law could be the result of a referendum held in 2012, in which 74.8% of voters voted against giving Russian the status of a second state language.

“In practice, the long-term consequences of Russification are such that the practice of simultaneous use of Latvian and Russian in everyday communication, places of service and workplaces has become entrenched … This should not be allowed, except for certain cases, which will be listed in the law. But society needs to know that the Latvian language should be used for business relations, as well as for communication in the workplace,” Bordans explained.

According to him, such a law may soon be sent to a meeting of the parties forming the government, after which it will be possible to submit it to the Sejm.

The minister noted that the law could also apply to job postings requiring knowledge of the Russian language.

“For example, in cases where an employer employs at least 50 employees and requires that at least five employees know or use a language that is not an official language of the European Union, or considers that knowledge of this language will give the candidate an advantage, this substantiate,” he stressed.

Earlier, on June 7, the Latvian government approved amendments to the Law “On Education”. According to them, all school and preschool education in the country will be carried out only in the Latvian language.

Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia in May that teaching exclusively in Latvian is sliding into dense Russophobia. According to him, this is yet another evidence of the “respect” of the so-called democratic countries of Europe for human rights and the rights of national and linguistic minorities.

About 40% of the population of Latvia are Russian speakers. At the same time, the country has one state language – Latvian, and Russian has the status of a foreign language.