The Latvian government has introduced a curfew on New Year’s holidays in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. This was announced on Tuesday, December 29, by the Prime Minister of the Republic Krisjanis Karins, reports DELFI…

Thus, from December 30 to January 4 and January 8-10 from 22:00 to 5:00, everyone should be at home. Karinsh called this restriction “staying at home on weekends.”

According to the prime minister, over the past week, an average of 17 people die from the coronavirus every day, and this must be stopped.

In addition, each case of violation of the curfew will be considered individually. For example, if a person went to a round-the-clock pharmacy for a medicine, this is a different situation than if someone walks around the city at night and has fun, the Latvian authorities note.

In addition, the emergency regime was extended until February 7.

The chief infectious disease specialist of the Latvian Ministry of Health, Ugo Dumpis, said on December 16 that if the incidence of COVID-19 cannot be reduced, the country will face a disaster.

In mid-November, the Minister of Health of the Republic, Ilze Vinkele, announced that mass New Year celebrations in Latvia would not take place this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, a month earlier, the Latvian government supported a bill developed by the Ministry of Justice, according to which a fine of up to € 50 is provided for refusing to wear a protective mask in public places.

According to the portal Worldometer as of December 29, 37.6 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Latvia, 603 patients died, 26.1 thousand people recovered.